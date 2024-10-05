Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $438,458.25 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) Director David J. Matlin purchased 92,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $438,458.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 444,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Clene Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of CLNN opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 6,890.50% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clene
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Clene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Clene
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clene
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.