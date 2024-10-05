Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $438,458.25 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) Director David J. Matlin purchased 92,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $438,458.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 444,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clene Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of CLNN opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 6,890.50% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Clene Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLNN Free Report ) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Clene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clene

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.