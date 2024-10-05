Insider Buying: Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Purchases £25,012.50 in Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider William Hemmings acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £25,012.50 ($33,457.06).

Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.63) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 359.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2,314.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.29. Worldwide Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 286 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 372.50 ($4.98).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

