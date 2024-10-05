Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $269,535.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,440,488.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $283.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

