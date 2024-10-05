Insider Selling: Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Sells $122,018.76 in Stock

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $122,018.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,483,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,981.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70.

Shares of CDT opened at $0.10 on Friday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

