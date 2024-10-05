Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 1,136 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $535.20 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.96, a PEG ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 54.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

