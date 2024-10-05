Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 25,791 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Elman sold 25,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,400 ($125.74), for a total value of £2,424,354 ($3,242,849.12).

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 9,800 ($131.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £650.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is £106.18. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($97.65) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($163.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5,157.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JDG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($163.59) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £124 ($165.86) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

