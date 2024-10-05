Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 25,791 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Elman sold 25,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,400 ($125.74), for a total value of £2,424,354 ($3,242,849.12).
Judges Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 9,800 ($131.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £650.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is £106.18. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($97.65) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($163.86).
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5,157.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
