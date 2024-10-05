Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Sells $539,156.75 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 173.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after buying an additional 534,176 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.