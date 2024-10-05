Insider Selling: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells $197,080.00 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $197,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 321,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,044.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

