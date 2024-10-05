Insider Selling: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells $197,080.00 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $197,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 321,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,044.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.11.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Focus Trust
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.