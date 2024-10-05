Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells 634 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Street Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $168.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

