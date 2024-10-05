Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $32.50

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of IPG opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

