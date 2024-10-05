Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.20.

IVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of IVN opened at C$20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 1.93. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. Analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 1.0362903 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

