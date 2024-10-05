Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$18.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.75.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC stock opened at C$16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.49. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$20.47.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.8191126 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.