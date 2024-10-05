John Chan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$41,500.00 ($28,620.69).
John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$42,400.00 ($29,241.38).
- On Friday, August 23rd, John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($66,137.93).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Finbar Group Increases Dividend
Finbar Group Company Profile
Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finbar Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.