Joseph D. Margolis Sells 7,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.