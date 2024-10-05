Joseph Sanborn Sells 1,071 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $21,655.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,567.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00.
- On Friday, August 16th, Joseph Sanborn sold 747 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $16,897.14.
EverQuote Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $28.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
