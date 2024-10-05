Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KVYO opened at $35.37 on Monday. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $565,881.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,325.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $4,140,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $565,881.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,325.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,363 shares of company stock valued at $26,583,602. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Klaviyo by 1,234.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.