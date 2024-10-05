Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.
