Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $86.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,229,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $3,123,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

