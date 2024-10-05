Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

