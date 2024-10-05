Larry Todd Edwards Sells 3,725 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,716.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

