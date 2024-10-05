Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a positive rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.