Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $18.69. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 3,405,866 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEVI. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 526,334 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 162,423 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

