Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

LINC has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $365.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,645.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,481. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

