Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

