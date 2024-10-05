Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of M stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 526.67 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Macy’s by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,476 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $19,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after purchasing an additional 747,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,008,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

