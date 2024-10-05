Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.

In other Mannatech news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,087.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

