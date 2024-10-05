Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

