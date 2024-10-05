Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

