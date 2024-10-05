Marie Mendoza Sells 2,423 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,696 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,960,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

