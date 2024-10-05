Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.78 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

