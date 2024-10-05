Mark Patrick Mader Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $276,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,311,226.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

