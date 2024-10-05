Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Micron Technology stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.96. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

