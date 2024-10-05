Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,380.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

