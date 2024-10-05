Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
