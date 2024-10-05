monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Barclays

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.16.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $277.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.50, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $285.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day moving average of $230.51.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in monday.com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in monday.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

