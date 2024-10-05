Morgan Stanley Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $315.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Get Public Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $345.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.