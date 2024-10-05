Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $83.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. TD Cowen started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 312.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 237.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

