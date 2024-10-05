Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nestlé

Nestlé Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $117.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 421.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.