NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $329,355.95 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $329,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,791.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,348.00.

On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NPWR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in NET Power in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

