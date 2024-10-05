Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NMRA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,754.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,754.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,926 shares of company stock worth $1,067,758 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after buying an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 456,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,715,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

