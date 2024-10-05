Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 100,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 460,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 432,729 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.