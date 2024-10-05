NOV Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.60 on Thursday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

