NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Insider Acquires A$3,108,847.35 in Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Julian Pemberton acquired 851,739 shares of NRW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.65 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$3,108,847.35 ($2,144,032.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from NRW’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

