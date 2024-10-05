Omega Healthcare Investors’ (OHI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 272,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 861,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

