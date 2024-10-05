Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.