Oppenheimer Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,962,000 after buying an additional 604,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,167,000 after acquiring an additional 292,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.