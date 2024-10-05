Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

OGEN stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.