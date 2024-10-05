OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.60.

A number of research firms have commented on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

