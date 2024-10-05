OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.04 on October 11th

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0438 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from OSRAM Licht’s previous dividend of $0.54.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

OSRAM Licht stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. OSRAM Licht has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

