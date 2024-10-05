OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.04 on October 11th

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0438 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from OSRAM Licht’s previous dividend of $0.54.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
OSRAM Licht stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. OSRAM Licht has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.
About OSRAM Licht
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OSRAM Licht
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.