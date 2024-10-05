Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Par Pacific to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PARR opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. Par Pacific has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Par Pacific’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 636,908 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 210.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

