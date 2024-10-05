Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $17.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

PK opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

